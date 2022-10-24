Coach Dan Campbell expects St. Brown (concussion protocol) to play Sunday against the Dolphins, and the wide receiver has been cleared of having a concussion, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

St. Brown remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, so he will need to clear all five stages of that protocol before he's eligible to play, but it appears he didn't actually suffer a concussion after being hit up high early in the team's Week 7 loss to the Cowboys. Assuming he's cleared to play Sunday, St. Brown should reclaim his role as Jared Goff's top target in Week 8 against Miami.