St. Brown was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a rib injury, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

St. Brown made a brief exit during this past Sunday's win against the Vikings due to an undisclosed injury but was able to return, finishing with seven catches (on eight targets) for 46 yards and one carry for 10 yards. The nature of the health concern has been revealed, but his ability to practice in some capacity Wednesday generally bodes well for his status ahead of Sunday's game at Miami.