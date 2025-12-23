The Lions listed St. Brown (knee) as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Earlier Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that St. Brown is still battling "a little irritation" in his knee, but the Lions remain optimistic that the star wideout will play in Thursday's game in Minnesota. St. Brown may need to upgrade to full participation in Wednesday's session in order to avoid taking a questionable tag into Thursday, however.