St. Brown (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice.

After coach Dan Campbell told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com on Wednesday that St. Brown was dealing with a toe injury, was day-to-day and wouldn't practice to begin Week 3 prep, the wide receiver mixed into some drills one day later. It's a decent enough sign that St. Brown is doing everything possible to be available Sunday against the Falcons, but his status still will be one to monitor closely, especially with how the Lions list him on Friday's practice report.