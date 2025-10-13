St. Brown recorded nine receptions on 10 targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Chiefs.

St. Brown maintained his role as Jared Goff's favorite target, but it was otherwise a tough showing for him. His longest catch of the day went for only 12 yards, and he also uncharacteristically dropped a pass on a key fourth-down attempt midway through the second quarter, which shifted the momentum of the game. This marked the first time since Week 1 that St. Brown has failed to reach 70 receiving yards, and he should bounce back in Week 7 in a matchup of high-powered offenses against Tampa Bay.