St. Brown (concussion protocol) was limited at practice Wednesday.
The Lions' receiving corps is particularly banged-up, with DJ Chark (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) on IR, rookie Jameson Williams (knee) more than a month away from his potential pro debut, and Josh Reynolds (knee) unable to practice Wednesday. While St. Brown entered the concussion protocol this past Sunday at Dallas, he may not have a head injury, as coach Dan Campbell expressed confidence Monday that the team's top wide receiver will be cleared to play Sunday versus the Dolphins, per Tim Twentyman of the team's official site. With some activity under his belt this week, St. Brown is trending in a positive direction on that front.
More News
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Likely to suit up Week 8•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Suffers concussion Sunday•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Plays through ankle sprain•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Back in action Sunday•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Trending toward playing Sunday•