St. Brown (knee) is estimated as a non-participant on Monday's injury report.

Detroit held a walkthrough practice Monday, so St. Brown's lack of participation is only an estimation. The star wideout is coming off a 29-24 loss to the Steelers in which he secured four of nine targets for 54 yards and nearly added a touchdown on top, but had the would-be score nullified by penalty. He now faces a short week of rest before Thursday's road matchup against the Vikings. St. Brown may have to resume practicing in at least a limited capacity Tuesday and/or Wednesday in order to be cleared for action on Christmas Day.