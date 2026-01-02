St. Brown (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

St. Brown took a hard hit near the end of last week's loss to Minnesota, but it sounds like that's unrelated to a knee injury that's been bothering him for at least the past few games. He was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, with Lions coach Dan Campbell telling reporters Friday afternoon that St. Brown was "trending the right way" to play. The Lions and Bears are scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.