St. Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New England after returning to practice Friday as a limited participant.

St. Brown declined to provide an update on his status, merely telling reporters that he was going for rehab work right after practice, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. St. Brown thus appears truly questionable entering the weekend, while fellow wideout DJ Chark (ankle) has been ruled out and Josh Reynolds (ankle) is listed as questionable but seems more likely to play. The Patriots and Lions have an early kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET, with inactive lists due around 11:30 a.m.