St. Brown (ribs) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

St. Brown played through the same injury (and same 'questionable' tag) last week, catching eight passes for 86 yards on a team-high 10 targets in Detroit's 19-9 win over Miami. He'll likely play again, but fantasy managers will want to make sure of it when the Lions release their inactive list at 8:00 a.m. ET on Sunday. St. Brown has been a limited participant in every practice since first injuring his ribs in a Week 8 win over Minnesota.