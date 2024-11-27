St. Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bears.

The Lions list both St. Brown and RB David Montgomery (shoulder) as full participants Wednesday, following DNPs on Monday and limited status Tuesday. They held walkthroughs rather than more physical practices on a short week, but it nonetheless seems St. Brown is on the right track after saying Tuesday that he'd be ready to play on Thanksgiving. Detroit's inactives will be released around 11:00 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before the 12:30 ET kickoff.