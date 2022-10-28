Brown (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Miami, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Brown still needs to clear concussion protocol and thus is listed as questionable, though coach Dan Campbell said Friday morning that he thought this star slot receiver would play, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. If so, it'll be the healthy the Detroit offense has been since September, with RB D'Andre Swift, WR Josh Reynolds and TE TJ Hockenson all entering the weekend without injury designations. St. Brown, meanwhile, will hope to clear concussion protocol Friday evening or Saturday and suit up for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.