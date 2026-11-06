St. Brown (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

After a round of limited practices this week, St. Brown's status for Sunday is in question. It's worth wondering if the Lions could sit the star wideout against a perceived inferior opponent to help his ribs heal. If St. Brown does miss Sunday's game, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa would play every-down roles at wide receiver, with Sam LaPorta possibly benefiting the most as the player who runs his routes in the same area of the field as St. Brown.