Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Logs full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
St. Brown (wrist) practiced fully Thursday.
After sitting out Wednesday's session due to a wrist injury, St. Brown was spotted on the practice field Thursday, and his activity level indicates that the issue isn't much of a concern. He'll thus turn his focus to a Chiefs defense Sunday that has allowed 7.5 YPT (21st in the NFL) and just four touchdown catches to wide receivers in five games this season.
