After giving St. Brown a week off, including the Lions' Week 5 win against the Panthers, to tend to an abdominal injury, St. Brown followed up Wednesday's capped session with all activity one day later. He even told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com on Thursday, "I feel good. I feel ready, so we'll see," regarding his availability for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay. The Lions still may list St. Brown with a designation for Week 6 action upon the release of Friday's practice report, but all signs seem to point toward the wide receiver returning to action this weekend.