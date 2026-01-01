St. Brown (knee/ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice.

St. Brown sat out Wednesday's practice due to knee and ankle injuries, the former of which has been described by coach Dan Campbell as "irritation." In the Lions' Week 17 loss at Minnesota, St. Brown handled his typical 83 percent snap share en route to eight catches (on 13 targets) for 68 yards. Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game in Chicago.