Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Looked good at minicamp

Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site relayed following the team's recent minicamp that St. Brown "looks a little stronger and more explosive heading into his sixth season."

As Twentyman notes, St. Brown, the NFL's leader in receptions (547) over the last five years, remains QB Jared Goff's security blanket ahead of the coming campaign and "was a tough cover for Lions defenders all throughout (the June 16-17) minicamp." After racking up 117 catches (on 172 targets, second in the league among WRs) for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns in 17 regular-season games last season, St. Brown remains a high-level fantasy option in 2026, while continuing to pace a Detroit WR corps that also features Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa.