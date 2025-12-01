Head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that he doesn't expect to have a clear idea on St. Brown's (ankle) availability for Thursday's matchup with the Cowboys until game day, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

St. Brown exited Detroit's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Packers with a right low-ankle sprain, an injury that, while not overly serious, could put the wideout at risk of missing a game or two. The Lions will post their first Week 14 injury report Monday, which will provide an indication of how much the ankle injury is inhibiting him during practice. While St. Brown doesn't necessarily need to practice this week in order to play Thursday, even limited participation at some point Monday through Wednesday would likely increase his odds of suiting up against Dallas.