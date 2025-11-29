An MRI revealed that St. Brown suffered a low-ankle sprain during Thursday's loss to the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After Thursday's game, coach Dan Campbell said St. Brown's absence likely will be contained to 1-to-2 games if he misses any time, per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network then reported Friday morning that St. Brown was believed to have suffered a low-ankle sprain, which has been confirmed. With the Lions' next game Thursday, Dec. 4 against the Cowboys, they'll be required to post an injury report Monday, at which point St. Brown's initial listed activity level of Week 14 prep will become known.