St. Brown headed to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Vikings due to an apparent injury, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Immediately after having a 24-yard touchdown reception overturned following a replay review with 4:32 left in the first quarter, St. Brown left the Detroit sideline and headed to the locker room, where he remained for the rest of the drive. Expect the Lions to provide further details on St. Brown's status in short order, but for the time being, he's questionable to return to Sunday's contest.