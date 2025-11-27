Coach Dan Campbell said after Thursday's loss to the Packers that he doesn't believe St. Brown's ankle injury is a long-term concern, but he may miss only 1-to-2 games "if we're lucky," Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

St. Brown wasn't able to return after he had his legs rolled up on by two Lions offensive linemen in the first quarter. Considering Campbell's comments, St. Brown appears in danger of missing next Thursday's game against the Cowboys and potentially time beyond that. Jameson Williams stepped up in St. Brown's absence Week 13, hauling in seven of 10 targets for 144 yards and one touchdown.