Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that St. Brown (ankle) won't practice Tuesday, but the wideout could still be available for Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

St. Brown has yet to practice in any fashion since exiting early in the Lions' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Packers due to a right low-ankle sprain. Campbell acknowledged that the wideout's condition has improved since the Week 13 game, and the Lions are continuing to leave the door open for St. Brown to play Thursday, even though he would likely be operating at less than 100 percent health if he does. Tom Kennedy served as the primary replacement at slot receiver following St. Brown's departure in the loss to Green Bay and finished with four catches for 36 yards on four targets.