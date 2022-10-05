St. Brown (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Neither are DJ Chark or Josh Reynolds, both also nursing ankle injuries. Reynolds played through his and put up a 7-81-1 receiving line in a 48-45 loss to Seattle this past Sunday, while St. Brown and Chark both were inactive for the contest. The Lions play in New England this Sunday and then have a bye Week 6.
