St. Brown (ankle) wasn't listed on the Lions' injury report Monday.

St. Brown dealt with an ankle injury over the last couple of weeks, but his omission from the Lions' first injury report of 2023 suggests he'll face zero limitations during Thursday's season opener versus the Chiefs. The 2021 fourth-round pick was solid as a rookie, but he took another step forward in Year 2, securing 106 receptions (146 targets) for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns.