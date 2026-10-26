Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that St. Brown tweaked his ankle during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Packers but should be ready to practice Thursday, Richard Silva of The Detroit News reports.

Campbell is planning for St. Brown to rest during the Lions' first Week 8 session Wednesday, but the star wideout should be able to practice during the subsequent two days to put himself on a path to play Sunday against the undefeated Vikings. The ankle injury likely explains why he saw a slight decline in playing time -- he logged 53 of 68 offensive snaps (78 percent) -- but St. Brown still delivered for fantasy managers in the win over Green Bay. Though he was held out of the end zone for the third game in a row, St. Brown finished with nine receptions for a season-high 153 yards.