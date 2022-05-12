St. Brown acknowledged that Detroit's offseason acquisitions could lead to a lesser role than he had in the final six games of last season, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "Adding some receivers, I think we're a complete offense now if you ask me, so I'm excited to see what we can do," St. Brown said.

Only Cooper Kupp was more productive than St. Brown was down the stretch of last season, but he got there with an inflated target share that was aided by the absences of fellow short-range receivers T.J. Hockenson and D'Andre Swift. The healthy return of those two alone would figure to eat away at a large chunk of the 11.2 targets per game St. Brown was seeing. Add in the fact that Detroit now has two promising perimeter receivers in DJ Chark and Jameson Williams (knee), and St. Brown could see a dramatic downturn in offensive opportunities relative to last year's productive stretch that saw him average 8.5 receptions, 93.3 receiving yards and one touchdown per game.