Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Officially DNP on Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
St. Brown (ankle) did not practice Monday.
As expected, St. Brown was idle to begin the practice week ahead of Thursday night's date with the Cowboys. St. Brown was injured very early in the first quarter of last Thursday's loss to the Packers and was diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain. If St. Brown is unable to play, Tom Kennedy would likely be the next man up as the slot receiver, but Jameson Williams should again be the biggest beneficiary from a target volume perspective.
