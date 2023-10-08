St. Brown (abdomen) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Panthers.

After a week in which he was sidelined at practice due to an abdominal injury, St. Brown will miss his first game since Week 4 of last year and just the second game of his two-plus campaigns in the NFL. With St. Brown out, the Lions' receiving corps will be paced by WR Josh Reynolds (groin) and TE Sam LaPorta, though Jameson Williams will be making his season debut alongside those two and the likes of fellow WRs Kalif Raymond and Marvin Jones.