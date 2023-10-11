St. Brown (abdomen) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

St. Brown didn't log any on-field work during Week 5 prep before the Lions deemed him inactive this past Sunday against the Panthers. Coach Dan Campbell has expressed optimism to Justin Rogers of The Detroit News and Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site this week that St. Brown will be able to suit up Sunday at Tampa Bay. Ultimately, though, St. Brown likely will need to get through the week unscathed by Friday, at which point the team could provide some clarity on his upcoming availability.