Coach Dan Campbell said Friday he feels "pretty good" about St. Brown (toe) playing Sunday against the Falcons, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
St. Brown likely will be listed as questionable on the final injury report and seems to have better odds than the team's other injured starters. Out of the five starters that missed practice Wednesday, only St. Brown was able to return Thursday, albeit as a limited participant.
More News
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Limited in return to practice•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Back at practice•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Day-to-day, not practicing Wednesday•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Dealing with cramps•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Finds end zone•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Not listed on injury report•