St. Brown (toe) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

St. Brown and coach Dan Campbell both were optimistic Friday morning/afternoon, and the upgrade to full practice all but confirms Detroit's top target will suit up for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. While he won't necessarily have volume/workload limitations, St. Brown did mention that he'll play with a steel plate in his shoe, suggesting there's at least some degree of concern about his injured toe. Still, his consistent record of production over the past season and a half makes St. Brown an auto-start for most fantasy teams whenever he's active.