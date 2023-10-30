St. Brown (illness), who remains listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Raiders, plans to play, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Lions didn't include St. Brown on their Week 8 injury report until he was added Sunday after apparently falling ill at some point over the weekend. Though it's unclear how close to 100 percent St. Brown is as Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff approaches, he's apparently feeling well enough to give it a go. Given that the Lions chose to elevate a running back (Devine Ozigbo) and an offensive lineman (Michael Niese) from the practice squad rather than a receiver ahead of Monday's game, the team is seemingly optimistic St. Brown will be able to handle his usual high-volume role in the passing attack. In the Lions' last two games alone, St. Brown has drawn a whopping 34 targets and has turned in a 25-226-1 receiving line.