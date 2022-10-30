St. Brown has reportedly progressed through the NFL's concussion protocol and is in line to play Sunday against the Dolphins, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After being limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, St. Brown, who the Lions listed as questionable for the contest, was deemed a full participant Friday. Final confirmation of his Week 8 status will arrive when the team's inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but it looks like the wideout, who has recorded a 28/275/3 receiving line (on 40 targets) in five games to date, will be available versus Miami.