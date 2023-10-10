Coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday he feels "pretty good about the possibility of [St. Brown] playing this week" despite his abdomen injury, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

St. Brown couldn't play Week 5 due to his abdomen injury, but it appears he's trending in the right direction to retake the field Sunday at Tampa. Campbell called the star wideout 'probable,' but fantasy managers will need to monitor St. Brown's participation in practices this week, with Detroit's first official injury report slated to drop Wednesday. St. Brown didn't practice in any capacity last week, so a return to even limited activity would be a positive trend.