The Lions selected St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 112th overall.

St. Brown represents the first skill position player drafted by new general manager Brad Holmes. The USC product couldn't have landed in a better place to compete on Day 1, as the Lions' depth chart features a number of castaways at the top including Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman and Geronimo Allison. St. Brown probably best projects in the slot to start, but he's more than capable of winning his individual matchups on the outside, which should give Detroit plenty of flexibility.