St. Brown secured 12 of 14 targets for 106 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 30-24 win over the Vikings.

Minnesota had no answer for St. Brown with the division title on the line. Continuing to pile on the stats after already setting career highs in receiving yards (1,175) and touchdowns (seven) last week against Denver, St. Brown had his way with a burnable Vikings secondary over the middle of the field while also finding success working the sidelines and on a screen. With few receivers league-wide handling bigger roles on offense, St. Brown should again stay busy when Detroit travels to Dallas in Week 17.