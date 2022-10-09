St. Brown caught four of six targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 29-0 loss to the Patriots.

Working through an ankle sprain, St. Brown was hardly effective on a day the Lions offense could hardly get into field-goal range. Jared Goff instead turned to Josh Reynolds, who was targeted 10 times and led Lions players in most receiving categories for a second straight week. Hopefully the Lions Week 6 bye will allow St. Brown to get his ankle to full health with a Week 7 meeting against Dallas on the horizon.