St. Brown finished with 13 receptions on 18 targets for 164 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-34 loss to the Rams.

St. Brown's pair of scores in the first half helped give the Lions a couple of early leads in Sunday's shootout. While his team wasn't able to hang on to win the contest, the fantasy star did his part while recording season-high marks in receptions, targets and yardage. St. Brown has looked like his usual dominant self in the two games since giving his fantasy managers a scare with an early exit due to an ankle injury on Thanksgiving Day. The 25-year-old's standout performance against the Rams helped him reach 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth consecutive campaign. St. Brown boasts a healthy 94-1,140-11 receiving line heading into next Sunday's tilt against Pittsburgh.