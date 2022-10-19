St. Brown (ankle) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
With the benefit of the Lions' Week 6 bye, St. Brown has put the high-ankle sprain that he sustained Week 3 at Minnesota further in the rearview mirror. The same can't be said for DJ Chark (ankle) and Josh Reynolds (knee), both of whom didn't practice to kick off Week 7 prep. If one or both are sidelined Sunday in Dallas, St. Brown would have fewer players to contend with for targets, especially if No. 1 running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), who was limited Wednesday, isn't able to make it all the way back. In the two-plus games in which St. Brown was healthy this season, he compiled a 23-253-3 line on 33 targets and also racked up 68 yards on two carries.
