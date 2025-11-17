St. Brown recorded two receptions on 12 targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Eagles.

Jared Goff completed a career-worst 37.8 percent of his pass attempts Sunday, and he uncharacteristically struggled to get the ball to St. Brown. Despite easily leading the team in targets, St. Brown logged his lowest catch and yardage totals of the campaign. While it was a disappointing showing, St. Brown's role in the Detroit offense is unquestioned, and he should bounce back in Week 12 against the Giants.