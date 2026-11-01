St. Brown secured seven of eight targets for 46 yards and rushed once for 10 yards in the Lions' 19-15 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

The star wideout suffered an injury scare in the first quarter on a play where an apparent 24-yard touchdown catch was overturned on replay, but St. Brown was able to return before long and finish the game. However, the suffocating Vikings defense, which St. Brown had enjoyed success against in the past, did a good job limiting him after the catch, even though he did finish with team-high reception and target totals. St. Brown now has failed to record a TD grab in four straight games, but he has at least seven receptions in each of those contests heading into a Week 9 road matchup against the Dolphins.