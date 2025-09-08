Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Quiet start to 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
St. Brown recorded four catches on six targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Packers.
The Lions' offense struggled to get going for most of the game, with both St. Brown and Jameson Williams putting up muted stats as a result. St. Brown managed only one catch that went for more than nine yards, though he still finished second on the team in receiving yards. Detroit will return home for a Week 2 matchup against the Bears, and the offense should be in line for better results.
