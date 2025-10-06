St. Brown recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 100 yards in Sunday's 37-24 win over the Bengals.

St. Brown continued his excellent start to the season, leading the Lions in all receiving stats. He saw the majority of his volume in the first half, but his longest catch of the day was a 26-yard grab early in the fourth quarter. The only shortcoming was that St. Brown failed to find the end zone for the first time since Week 1, but he balanced that out by recording his second 100-yard receiving game of the campaign.