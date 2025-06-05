St. Brown said Thursday that he hasn't been practicing at voluntary OTAs due to an offseason knee procedure undergone to "clean some stuff up," Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

St. Brown stressed that his surgery wasn't major, but that he's being cautious in his recovery. Per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com, the start wideout expects to be ready for training camp. A minor offseason knee procedure shouldn't warrant any change to St. Brown's offseason ADP in early fantasy drafts, wherein he remains an essential lock to come off the board in the first round. More notable, though, is the attrition on offense Detroit has suffered throughout the offseason, especially with former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson having assumed Chicago's head coach position, and the surprising retirement of top-end center Frank Ragnow on Monday. Still, St. Brown has been one of the league's most consistent receivers since joining the Lions as a fourth-round pick in 2021, with three consecutive seasons over the 1,000-yard mark under his belt, plus back-to-back years scoring double-digit touchdowns. Even if Detroit takes a step back after scoring a league-leading 33.2 points per game in the 2024 regular season, St. Brown remains entrenched as one of Jared Goff's top playmakers in what still projects as a strong offense under new OC John Morton.