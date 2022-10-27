St. Brown (concussion protocol) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Opening Week 8 prep with back-to-back capped sessions is a fair sign that St. Brown is progressing through the protocol for head injuries. He entered said protocol this past Sunday in Dallas, when he seemed to stumble as he attempted to get to the sideline and eventually went to the locker room, where he was ruled out. St. Brown will have one more opportunity to get back to full this week before the Lions make a ruling on a game-day designation for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins. Elsewhere in the team's receiving corps, DJ Chark (ankle), Jameson Williams (knee) and Quintez Cephus (foot) aren't on the active roster, and Josh Reynolds (knee) also was limited at practice Thursday, so Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy are the healthy options at the position.
