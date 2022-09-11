St. Brown caught eight of 12 targets for 64 yards with one touchdown during Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Eagles.

Many were pessimistic about St. Brown sustaining the production he had down the stretch of last season when both of T.J. Hockenson and D'Andre Swift were banged up and DJ Chark wasn't on the team. However, the second-year receiver kept on rolling in the season opener, matching the most targets he saw in any game last year while finding the end zone for the fifth consecutive game dating back to last season. With that said, St. Brown's 5.3 yards per target wasn't great, especially since he had yet to dip below 6.1 YPT since becoming the focal point of the passing game in 2021. Next up for St. Brown and the Lions is a home matchup against the Commanders.