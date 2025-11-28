St. Brown (ankle) is likely to be considered week-to-week as the Lions approach their stretch run, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, St. Brown is believed to have suffered a low-ankle sprain during Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Packers, and is thus not expected to land on IR. At this point, the star wideout's status for the Lions' Dec. 4 game against the Cowboys is cloudy, as he continues to be evaluated. If he's unable to play against Dallas, however, Jameson Williams would be in line to lead Detroit's Week 14 WR corps, with Isaac TeSlaa and Tom Kennedy also in the mix to see added snaps/targets.