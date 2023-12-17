St. Brown recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 42-17 win over the Broncos.

St. Brown was overshadowed by the performances of Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs, but he nevertheless turned in a needed bounceback performance. He entered the game having failed to top 100 receiving yards in four consecutive games, though he ended that stretch with three catches of over 20 yards. St. Brown also chipped in a touchdown on a 15-yard reception just before halftime, his seventh of the season and fourth in his last six contests.