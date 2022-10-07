St. Brown (ankle) returned to practice Friday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
St. Brown's return at the end of the week could set him up for a 'questionable' designation on the final injury report. He hasn't practiced since injuring his ankle in a Week 3 loss to the Vikings.
