St. Brown recorded 12 receptions on 15 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Buccaneers.

St. Brown returned from a one-game absence caused by an abdominal injury, though he showed no signs of the issue. He tallied season-high marks in targets, receptions and yards, and his performance was highlighted by lengthy receptions of 27 and 23 yards -- the former of which went for a touchdown. While St. Brown has been limited to either seven or eight targets in three of his five games this season, he's still managed to top 100 receiving yards on three occasions.